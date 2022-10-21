ITBP recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Head Constable posts, steps to apply

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications for the recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Education and Stress Counsellor) 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of ITBP recruitment. The last date set to apply for the posts is 11 November, 2022. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 23 vacancies, out of which, 20 vacancies are for the male candidates and 3 vacancies belong to the female candidates. The selection process includes 3 phases. In phase 1, PET/PST will be conducted. In phase 2, a written exam will be taken. And in phase 3, document verification and medical exam will take place.

Steps to apply for the posts:

After landing on the official website of ITBP recruitment, click on the link which reads “NEW USER REGISTRATION” and register yourself on the portal.

Now, key in the required credentials, apply for the desired post.

Fill the application form, upload the asked documents, pay the required fee amount and complete the submission.

Download the form, and take out a hardcopy as well for future reference.

Age limit:

The age of the applicant must be 20-25 years.

Educational qualification:

The candidate must have acquired his/her degree from a recognised university (or equivalent) with psychology as a subject, or degree from a recognised university with Bachelor of Education/Bachelor of Teaching/equivalent.

Application fee:

Candidates from UR/OBC/EWS/male category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female category and ex-servicemen don’t need to pay any fees.

Important points:

A colour blind person is not eligible for the recruitment. If a person is found to be colour blind at any stage of the service career, then he/she will be medically boarded out.

The applicants must not have flat feet, knock knees, varicose veins, or squint in the eyes.

The candidates are required to be in good mental and physical health. They should not have any physical defect which is likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties.

No application received after the last date will be accepted.

