ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 248 vacancies till 7 July, check details here

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the application process for recruitment to the post of Head Constable today. Interested candidates who are eligible to apply for the vacancies can register themselves online at the official website of ITBP Recruitment which is recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply for the ITBP HC posts is 7 July 2022.

Following this recruitment drive, ITBP aims to fill up a total of 248 vacancies. Among them, there are 135 vacancies for Head Constable Male (Combatant Ministerial), 23 vacancies for Head Constable Female (Combatant Ministerial) and 90 vacancies for Head Constable LDCE (Combatant Ministerial).

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The age limit for the applicants is 18 years to 25 years as of 1 January 2022. Age relaxation is applicable for the reserved candidates as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must clear the Intermediate or Class 12 (10+2) examination from any recognised board across the country.

Skill Test: The recruitment will be followed by a typing skill test. For the English language, the candidates have to type 35 words per minute and for the Hindi language, they have to type 30 words per minute.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the general category require to pay an application fee of Rs 100. SC, ST and ESM candidates need not pay any fee for applying.

Selection Process:

The selection process will respectively be followed by Physical Endurance Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Skill Test, Documentation and Medical Test.

Steps to follow while applying for the ITBP HC vacancies: