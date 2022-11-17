The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will end the online application process for recruitment of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) today, 17 November 2022. Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official web portal. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill in a total of 40 vacancies that are available under Head Constable Group C. It is to be noted that out of the total number of vacancies, 34 are for males and six for females. The pay scale is Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) as per the ITBP notification.

What are the eligibility criteria?

The aspirants should have cleared Class 12 pass and passed regular Para Veterinary course or diploma/certificate with a minimum of the one-year duration of Veterinary Therapeutic or Livestock Management.

As far as the age is concerned, the age of the candidates should be between 18-25 years as on 17 November 2022.

What are the steps to apply for the post of ITBP Head Constable?

Step 1: Go to the official ITBP web portal.

Step 2: Go to the link provided for new registration.

Step 3: Fill in your credentials including your email address and date of birth.

Step 4: Fill in the Head Constable application form and upload all your documents.

Step 5: Pay the ITBP application fee and then submit your form.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your ITBP Head Constable application form for future reference.

Here is the direct ITBP application link.

How will the candidates be selected?

Candidates will be selected in three phases: Phase 1 will consist of PET/PST, Phase 2 will consist of a written exam and Phase 3 includes document verification and a medical exam.

What is the application fee?

An application fee of Rs.100 is to be paid by male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS categories. SC/ST/Female/Ex-Servicemen applicants are not required to pay any kind of fee.

