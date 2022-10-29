ITBP Head Constable, Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration begins today

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP will start the registration process for the posts of Constable and Head Constable today, 29 October 2022. Candidates who have to apply for the vacancies mentioned above can apply online through the official web portal of ITBP. The recruitment drive is being carried out for a total of 186 vacancies out of which 28 are reserved for Head Constable post and 158 are reserved for Constable post. The details of the vacancies can be checked in the official notification. The last date to apply for the vacancies is 27 November.

What is the eligibility criteria for the post of Head Constable and Constable?

Candidates should have a minimum of 18 years of age and maximum of 25 years as on 27 November 2022. The aspirants need to be a Class 12 pass out and should have a certificate in motor mechanics with a total experience of 3 years or diploma in Automobile Engineering in order to be eligible for the post of Head Constable.

For the post of constable, the candidates should have passed class 10 and should have an Industrial Training Institute certificate in respective trade from a recognised institute or should have 3 years experience in respective trade from a recognised firm.

What are the steps to apply for ITBP Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2022?

Visit the official web portal of ITBP.

Go to the ITBP Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2022 link

Fill in your login details and register yourself online.

Fill in the ITBP application form and pay the application fees. Click Submit

Download the ITBP registration form and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

What is the application fee to be paid?

An application fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS category. Aspirants from SC, ST, Ex-servicemen are not required to make any circumstances. The fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Candidates for the position of Head Constable will be receiving Level 4 in the Pay Matrix, Rs.25, 500 – Rs. 81, 100 according to 7th Pay Commission and for Constable post an applicant will be receiving Level 3 in the Pay Matrix Rs.21, 700 – Rs.69, 100 as per 7th Pay Commission.

