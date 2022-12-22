The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force or ITBP will close the application process for 287 Constable (Tradesmen) vacancies today, 22 December. Interested candidates can submit their registration forms on the ITBP recruitment portal. The recruitment drive is being organised for the post of Tailor, Gardener, Cobbler and others. Candidates can submit the applications till 11:59 pm today. Both male and female candidates can take part in the recruitment drive. It is to be noted that an application fee of ₹100 is to be paid for candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS categories. Candidates from SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen categories are not required to pay any fee.

Here are details of different ITBP vacancies:

Constable (Safai Karamchari): 78 posts

Constable (Gardener): 16 posts

Constable (Tailor): 18 vacancies posts

Constable (Cobbler): 31 posts

Constable (Washerman): 89 posts

Constable (Barber): 55 posts

How to apply for ITBP Constable vacancies?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of ITBP

Step 2: Go to the ITBP Constable (Tradesmen) recruitment link.

Step 3: Enter your ITBP login details and register yourself online.

Step 4: Fill in your personal information about the ITBP application form and pay your application fees. Then submit the form.

Step 5: Download your ITBP registration form and keep a hard copy of the constable registration form for use.

Here is the direct link to apply for ITBP vacancies:

The educational qualification for each of the posts can be checked from the ITBP’s official notification.

