ITBP begins registration process for 287 Constable posts, check details

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force or ITBP has started the application process for 287 Constable (Tradesmen) vacancies today, 23 November. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the ITBP recruitment portal at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The recruitment is being done for the post of Tailor, Cobbler, Gardener, and others. Candidates can submit the applications till 22 December (11:59 pm). Both male and female candidates can apply for these vacancies.

Here is a list of the number of vacancies for each of the posts.

Constable (Gardener): 16

Constable (Safai Karamchari): 78

Constable (Tailor): 18 vacancies

Constable (Cobbler): 31

Constable (Washerman): 89

Constable (Barber): 55

It is to be noted that the application fee is ₹100 for candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS categories. Candidates from SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the fee.

What are the steps to apply for ITBP Constable vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the ITBP Constable (Tradesmen) recruitment link.

Step 3: Fill in your ITBP login details and register yourself online.

Step 4: Fill in your ITBP application form and pay your application fees. Then click on submit.

Step 5: Download the ITBP registration form and keep a hard copy of the constable registration form for future need.

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, the candidates should check the constable notification given here.

What is the ITBP Constable Tradesman Application Fee?

Male candidates who belong to General (UR), EWS and OBC category may apply for the above posts and will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates from the Scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, females, and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying any kind of application fees.

It is to be noted that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will be closing the online application window for recruitment to the position of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) (Pharmacist) in Group ‘C’ today.

