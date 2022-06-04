ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022: Application for 38 vacancies begins on 8 June; check all details here

Applicants willing to register must have an Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate from any recognised Board or university in the country

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Sub Inspector posts. Interested candidates who are eligible for vacancies can apply online at the official website of ITBP which is recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The organisation is willing to fill up a total of 38 Assistant Sub-inspector vacancies through this recruitment drive. The registration process will start on 8 June and will conclude on 7 July at 11:59 PM. The application will be only accepted only through online mode. After verifying the applications, the ITBP will issue admit cards for the candidates whose applications are in order. The admit card will be mandatory to appear for the recruitment examination.

Among 38 total vacancies, 21 posts are there for Assistant Sub Inspector/ Stenographer (Direct Entry) and 17 posts are allotted for Assistant Sub Inspector/ Stenographer (LDCE). As per the notification, the number of vacancies may increase and decrease in course of time. Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official site of ITBP for any further declaration.

For other related details, aspirants are advised to go through the official notification published on the official site. Read the notification here.

Age Limit:

The age limit for the appearing candidates (Direct Entry) is 18 years to 25 years. For the LDCE applicants, the upper age limit is 35 years.

Educational Qualification:

Applicants willing to register must have an Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate from any recognised Board or university in the country.

Selection Process:

The selection process for the ITBP Recruitment will include a Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Skill Test and Documentation. In the end, a detailed medical examination will be conducted. After reviewing the medical test, candidates will be shortlisted.

However, the organisation also possess the right to change the recruitment procedure even after the publication of the notification. The notification states that “selected candidates are liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad.”

Application Fee:

Applicants from the general category will need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, no application fee is applicable for candidates from the reserved categories such as Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST).

