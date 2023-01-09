ISRO recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 522 Assistant, Clerk, Steno posts today
The age limit has been set at 28 years old as on 9 January, 2023 for the candidates applying for the posts announced by ISRO
The online application window to register for 522 posts will be closed by Indian Space research Organisation (ISRO) today, 9 January, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill the vacancies for Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Junior Personal Assistant, and Stenographer posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of ISRO – www.isro.gov.in.
Out of the 522 vacancies, 339 are for Assistant post, 153 are for Junior Personal Assistant post, 16 for the post of Upper Division Clerk, and 14 for the Stenographer post. Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100 to apply for the posts. The selection process involves a written test which is followed by a skill test. The final selection is going to be based on the marks secured in the written test from among the candidates who qualify the skill test.
For more information, view the official notification here:
https://www.isro.gov.in/media_isro/pdf/recruitmentNotice/2022_Dec/Advt.Asst.JPA.2022.Website.Bilingual.pdf
ISRO recruitment 2022: Steps to apply for the vacancies
Step 1: After landing on the official website of ISRO, go to “Careers’ – ‘Advt No. ISRO:ICRB:02(A-JPA):2022”, and press the apply online link.
Step 2: Now, proceed by applying for the desired post, and fill the application form.
Step 3: Then, pay the required application fee, and submit the application.
Step 4: After this, download the form, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.
Alternatively, you can directly reach the application window by clicking here:
https://apps.ursc.gov.in/CentralOCB-2022/advt.jsp
Age limit
The age limit has been set at 28 years old as on 9 January, 2023.
Educational qualification
For Assistant/Upper Division Clerk:
Candidates must have completed their graduation with a minimum of 60 percent marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale as declared by a recognised university. The applicants also need to have proficiency in using computers.
For Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer: .
Applicants are required to have graduated with a minimum of 60 percent marks or CGPA of 6.32 or diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with minimum of 60 percent marks or CGPA of 6.32. The candidates also need to have a 1-year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer and a proficiency in using computers.
