The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications online for the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ positions. Candidates can submit their applications through the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in before 14 June, and the deadline for fee payment is 16 June. The available vacancies for the scientist/engineer positions are in different fields such as electronics, computer science, mechanical, and electronics (autonomous). ISRO aims to fill a total of 303 posts through this recruitment process. Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250 when applying for the position. If candidates apply for multiple posts, they must pay separate application fees for each application. It is recommended that all applicants make their payment online using Internet Banking/Debit Card or visit the nearest SBI Branch to make the payment offline.

ISRO scientist/engineer recruitment 2023: Steps for applying

Step 1: Begin by accessing ISRO’s official website at isro.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Careers” section and locate the link titled “ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2023”.

Step 3: Prior to filling out the online application form, carefully review the advertisement PDF.

Step 4: Follow the provided instructions to complete the form and ensure that all required documents are uploaded.

Step 5: Make the necessary payment for the application fee and then submit the form.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page for the ISRO Scientist/Engineer application, keeping it for future reference.

Vacancies

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science): 47 positions

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical): 163 vacancies

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): 90 openings

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science), Autonomous Body, PRL: 1 opening.

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics), Autonomous Body, PRL: 2 posts

Selection process

Candidates will undergo a selection process consisting of a written test and an interview. The written recruitment examination will take place at 11 different locations, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram. The call letters for the written test will be exclusively sent to the registered email addresses of the applicants.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ positions, candidates must meet certain criteria. They should have attained the age of 28 years by 16 June 2023. Additionally, they are required to possess a valid BE/BTech certificate or its equivalent in a related Engineering field. The certificate should reflect a minimum overall score of 65 percent or CGPA 6.84/10.

