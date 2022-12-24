Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has now begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk, Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, and Stenographer. The last date to submit the ISRO application form is 9 January 2023. Candidates can submit their application fee by 11 January 2023. Interested candidates can apply on the official web portal at isro.gov.in. ISRO Vacancies can be filled across the country including Ahmedabad, Hassan, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Sriharikota, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. The educational qualification is different for different positions, therefore interested candidates must go through the complete notification pdf of ISRO Recruitment 2023.

What is the age limit for ISRO recruitment?

The upper age limit for candidates is 28 years as of 9 January 2023. However, there are upper age limit relaxations for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

What are the steps to apply for ISRO vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of ISRO.

Step 2: Visit the career tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on the current opportunities and then click on read more.

Step 4: Click on the ‘More Details’ link against the text that reads, “Recruitment to the post of Assistants/Upper Division Clerk and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer.”

Step 5: Click on the link to submit the application form.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents and enter your details.

Step 7: Submit the ISRO application form and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for ISRO vacancies

What is the ISRO application fee to be paid?

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

What is the selection process?

The selection of the candidates will be based on the written test followed by a skill test.

