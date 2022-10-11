Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation limited (IRCTC) has issued a notification for 80 vacancies of the Apprentice Trainee posts. Candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies can apply on the official web portal at irctc.com or apprenticeship.gov.in.

The aspirants will be hired as apprentices for the position of Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA). Candidates will get selected for a training period of 1 year on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in matriculation exam. Merit list will be prepared according to that. The last date to apply for the vacancies is 25 October.

What is the eligibility criteria for the posts:

The candidate should be a minimum of 15 and maximum 25 years as on 1 April 2022. However, there is a relaxation on the upper age limit for the candidates from reserved categories.

What is the Educational Qualification required?

Candidates should have cleared matriculation examination with 50 percent marks in aggregate from a recognised board. The technical qualifications that the aspirants are required to have is an ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/ SCVT in COPA trade.

What are the steps to download the IRCTC notification?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of IRCTC at irctc.com.

Step 2: Visit the New Openings section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “Engagement of apprentices in IRCTC North Zone, New Delhi” on the home page.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window where you will be able to download the PDF of IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2022.

Step 5: Download and save the IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs PDF for your future reference.

Here is the direct link to the IRCTC PDF:

https://irctc.com/assets/images/Notification%20for%20engagement%20of%20apprentices%20in%20IRCTC%20North%20Zone,%20New%20Delhi%20pdf.pdf

What are the steps to apply for the IRCTC vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at apprenticeship.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to “Apply for apprenticeship Training”.

Step 3: Enter your details and then search for the apprenticeship.

Step 4: Apply for the IRCTC vacancies, upload documents and submit.

Step 5: Save the registration PDF for future purposes.

Here is the direct link to apply for the vacancies:

https://apprenticeship.gov.in/Pages/Apprenticeship/EstablishmentSearch.aspx

The training period for the candidates is 1 year and the candidates are entitled to stipend during the training.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.