IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 56 non-executive posts at iocl.com, check notice

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has opened its application window for the recruitment to non-executive posts in the Pipelines Division. Candidates can apply for the non-executive vacancies in various locations by visiting the official website of IOCL. IOCL is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 56 non-executive vacancies. The minimum age requirement for candidates is 18 years while the upper age limit is 26 years as on 12 September 2022. “Application of candidates for whom the online payment of application fee is not received by IOCL by the last date of receipt of applications, shall not be considered for the selection process,” reads the notice.

The selection process will consist of Written Test and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The final merit list will be prepared by IOCL based on the marks obtained in the written test of only those candidates who are considered fit in SPPT. To qualify for SPPT, candidates have to secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in the written test. However, for SC/ST/EXSM/PwBD candidates the minimum qualifying mark is 30 percent.

Find the official notice here.

Important Dates:

– Date of opening of online application and publishing of detailed website notification on IOCL Website: 12 September

– Last date of submission of online application (including payment of application fee of Rs 100 for General, EWS, and OBC candidates): 10 October till 6 pm

– Tentative date of downloading online admit card: 27 October to 6 November 2022

– Tentative date of Written Test for all disciplines: 6 November

– Tentative dates for SPPT for all disciplines: 7/8/9 November

Candidates are advised to read the advertisement carefully for details regarding eligibility criteria and selection modalities before submitting the form.

Here’s how to apply for the IOCL recruitment 2022:

– Visit plapps.indianoil.in.

– Look for the link reading “Recruitment for Filling Non-Executive Vacancies in Pipelines Division (Adv. No.: PL/HR/ESTB/RECT-2022(2) Dated 12.09.2022)” and click on it.

-Candidates have to register themselves and fill out the application form as mentioned.

– Then pay the necessary fee and submit the form as asked.

– Keep a printout of the IOCL recruitment 2022 form for future reference.

Here is the direct link.

Those belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD category are exempted from payment of the application fee.

