IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1747 Apprentice posts till 3 January 2023; details here

Indian Oil Corporation has begun the application process for the recruitment to apprentice posts. Aspirants fulfilling the required eligibility criteria can present their candidatures for the posts by visiting the official website of IOCL. As scheduled in the official statement released by the corporation, the application process started on 14 December 2022 at 10 AM. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts till 3 January 2023 up to 5 PM. Through this recruitment drive, Indian Oil is aiming to fill up a total of 1,747 posts at its locations across different states and Union Territories in the country.

The candidates will be shortlisted entirely on the basis of their merit. An online test will be arranged to evaluate the applicants. The authority will conduct the test with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) including four options of which one is correct. The final list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the online Test.

The detailed eligibility criteria for each post are mentioned in the official release available on the Indian Oil site. Candidates are instructed to go through them properly before submitting their applications.

Read the official notification here

Eligibility Criteria:

Individuals willing to apply for the Indian Oil apprentice posts must possess a minimum Class 10 or matriculation certificate.

The age limit of the applicants ranges from 18 years to 24 years as of 31 December 2022.

Steps to follow while applying for the Indian Oil Apprentice posts:

Go to the official Indian Oil website. Click on the application link for the said posts, available on the homepage. First, complete the registration process before proceeding with the application. Fill out the form with appropriate and necessary details. Upload scanned copies of the asked documents and submit the form at the final stage. For more details and fresh updates, candidates should regularly keep the Indian Oil Corporation’s official website in check.

