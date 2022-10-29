Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a job notification for 265 Trade/Technician Apprentice vacancies in various trades. Interested candidates can apply online for IOCL Apprentice posts on or before 12 November 2022. The vacancies are available in different states including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and others. The selection process consists of a written test and pre-engagement medical fitness. The written test will consist of objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Candidates should ensure that they are medically fit according to the pre-engagement medical standards. The selected candidates will have to appear for document verification.

What is the age limit prescribed for the posts?

The candidate should be between 18 and 24 years as on 31 October 2022. The age limit is relaxable by five years for those belonging to SC/ST category i.e. up to 29 years. A three-year relaxation is present for candidates belonging to OBC NCL i.e. up to 27 years. Applicants from PwBD category shall be given an age relaxation of up to 10 years (up to 15 years for those from SC/ST and up to 13 years for OBC-NCL aspirants).

What are the steps to download the IOCL notification?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal.

Step 2: Visit the Recruitment section of the official website.

Step 3: Go to the notification link for Engagement of 265 Trade Apprentices available on the home page.

Step 4: The IOCL Apprentice recruitment job notification PDF will appear in a new window.

Step 5: Download the IOCL Apprentice recruitment job notification PDF and save a copy.

For educational qualifications and the application process, the candidates may refer to the official notification.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the IOCL’s official website for latest updates.

