The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will end the registration process for recruitment of Apprentices in the Pipelines Division in several Trade or Disciplines. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at plapps.indianoil.in till 6 pm. Through this recruitment campaign, IOCL will fill up a total of 465 Apprentice vacancies. These job openings are at IOCL Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRP), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERP), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), and Western Region Pipelines (WRP). The number of positions mentioned above is tentative and might change in due course of time. While submitting their applications, candidates must apply under a region, for a particular state, and for a specific trade online.

The minimum age requirement for apprentices’ posts is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 24 years as on 10 November 2022. However, the upper age requirement has been relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC applicants for the trades reserved for them. More details on educational qualifications, duration of the training, vacancy details, stipend, selection process, and others are mentioned in the official notification.

Read the recruitment notice here.

Check out the steps to apply for IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2022:

-Visit plapps.indianoil.in.

-On the homepage look for the ‘Active Openings’ section then click on ‘Apprenticeship Openings’ following that clicks on the designated link for Apprentice Recruitment.

-Candidates will have to register themselves on the new page and sign in.

-Then upload all the required documents and submit the form as asked.

-Take a printout of the IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2022 confirmation page for future needs.

Find the direct link here.

Aspirants must ensure that they are medically fit as per IOCL pre-engagement medical standards. Once the application process ends, candidates will be shortlisted for a written test which will be purely based on the information furnished by them in the online portal. If at any stage, it is found that the information furnished by the candidate is not true, then the candidature will be instantly rejected.

