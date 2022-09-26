INI CET January 2023 session: Registration process ends today

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will end the online registration for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2023 session by 5 pm today, 26 September. Candidates can visit the official website of AIIMS exams to complete the registration. The INI CET registration process started on 5 September. The Examination Unique Code (EUC) will be generated from 12 October to 25 October. The admit cards will be available from 7 November. INI CET January 2023 will be conducted on 13 November from 9 AM to 12 noon. The exam is being conducted for admissions into medical PG courses of various eminent institutes. For more details, view the official notification here.

Steps to apply for the exam:

After landing on the official website of AIIMS exams, click on the tab which reads, “Academic Courses”.

Click on the INI-CET January 2023 link.

Now, register yourself by clicking on the register button. If you have already registered yourself, then proceed by logging in.

Properly fill the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee.

Submit the application form, download it, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Important points:

The applicants are advised to visit the official website of AIIMS for the detailed information and prospectus.

All updates will be made available on the official website.

Only candidates with accepted registration and basic information can proceed for the generation of EUC, as per the circular.

The official notification has stated that the editing of the application form has to be done by the candidates only and they will be held responsible for the corrections.

The application of the candidate will be rejected if he/she doesn’t make the fee payment.

Applicants who have applied earlier are not required to complete registration and basic information again. They will need to complete the application form only after the generation of EUC.

AIIMS conducts the INI CET exam twice every year for the admission for their January and July sessions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.