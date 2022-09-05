INI CET January 2023 registrations to begin from 5 September, check details

The online registration process for the exam will start today, 5 September at 5 PM and conclude on 26 September 5 PM. Those who want to appear for the exam can apply on the official web portal at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has invited applications for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2023. The exam will be held for admission to medical PG courses at various eminent institutes across India. As per the official notification, the online registration process for the exam will start today, 5 September at 5 PM and conclude on 26 September 5 PM. Those who want to appear for the exam, can apply on the official web portal. The examination is scheduled to be held on 13 November.

However, it is to be noted that all applicants who have applied earlier and whose Basic Registration was accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session, January 2022 and July 2022, are not required to complete their registration again. They will be required to complete the application form only after Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC Code).

For more details, the candidates should refer to the official notice.

The Examination Unique Code (EUC) will be generated from 12 to 25 October. The dates for the correction of the application form will also be the same. For candidates who want to make corrections in their application form details including basic candidate information or completion of application form, the edits will be permitted as per the dates mentioned. It is to be kept in mind that the editing should be done only by the candidate. They will be responsible for all corrections. No corrections can be made after the closing date of editing. The notice states that no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

The admit cards will be released for download from 7 November.

The INI-CET is usually held twice a year usually in the month of May for admission of the students to July session in the same year and in November for the admission commencing in January next year.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.