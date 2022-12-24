The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 counselling seat allotment result for Round 1. Students who registered for the INI CET counselling 2023 can check the Round 1 seat allocation result on the official website. The INI CET 2023 seat allocation list mentions the candidate’s roll number, category, allotted subject, overall rank, and allotted institute details. Candidates who have been allocated seats in INI CET 2023 round 1 will have to exercise their admission option and confirm the seat by 28 December 2022. They would be required to log in to their IIMS portal correctly and exercise the admission process.

According to the schedule, the INI CET reporting and submission of documents against the Round 1 seat allocation result will begin today, 24 December, and end on 28 December 2022.

Find the official notice to AIIMS INI CET Counselling Seat Allotment Result link

Check how to download AIIMS INI CET Counselling Seat Allotment Result:

Step 1: Go to aiimsexam.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the “Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET January 2023 session” link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: The INI CET 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment Result (Round 1) will open up on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result.

Step 5: Take a hard copy of the seat allotment list for future reference.

While exercising the admission process, candidates will be given two options:

Option 1: ‘Accept’ the allotted seat and ‘do not wish to participate’ in further rounds of seat allocation.

Option 2: ‘Accept’ the allotted seat and ‘want to participate’ in round 2 of seat allocation.

Below is the list of documents required for reporting:

-Proof of date of birth (High school/Higher secondary certificate/Birth certificate)

-INI CET counselling 2023 Round 1 offer letter and admit card

-Seat allocation slip and final registration slip

-Mark sheets of MBBS or BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional examinations and degree certificate

-Internship completion certificate and others.

