The Indian Navy has begun the online registration process for Agniveer SSR/MR 01/23 entry. Candidates (both male and female) can apply for the vacancies on the official website. The last date to register for Agniveer SSR/MR 01/23 is 17 December 2022. It is to be noted that only unmarried Indian male and female aspirants are qualified for enrolment as Agniveer in the Indian Navy. Candidates will also have to show a certificate of being ‘unmarried’ at the time of enrolment. “Agniveers shall not be permitted to marry during their entire tenure of four years in the Indian Navy,” reads the notice.

The applicant will be dismissed from service if he or she marries during their tenure or is found to be already married even after showing a certificate of being unmarried. The Indian Navy plans to fill up a total of 1,500 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Vacancy Details: (Total – 1,500)

Agniveer (SSR) – 01/2023 batch: 1,400 positions

Agniveer (MR) – 01/2023 batch: 100 posts

Find notification to apply for Agniveer (SSR) – 01/2023 batch

Find notification to apply for Agniveer (MR) – 01/2023 batch

Check the steps to register for the SSR/MR 01/2023 batch:

-Go to joinindiannavy.gov.in.

-Search and click on the link that reads – “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR AGNIVEER 01/23”.

-On the new page, candidates will have to register themselves and proceed with the application form.

-Then fill up all the details, upload the necessary documents, and pay the fee to complete the process.

-Preview the form and submit it.

-Keep a printout of the SSR/MR 01/2023 batch form for future reference.

While applying online, candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18 per cent GST.

Candidates will be selected for the Agniveer (SSR)/ (MR) – 01/2023 batch under three stages, which are a computer-based online examination, ‘a written examination, PFT and Initial Medical’, and final recruitment medical exam.

For more details, read the notification and then apply for the post.

