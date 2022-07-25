Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Agniveer MR application begins today, here's how to apply

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the aggregate percentage obtained in the qualifying examination (Class 10). Following this, shortlisted candidates will be issued a call-up letter for a written examination and physical proficiency test (PFT)

Indian Navy has opened its online application window for unmarried male and female candidates to apply for Agniveer (MR) posts. The registration process will open from today, 25 July and will conclude on 30 July 2022. The recruitment to Agniveer (MR) posts is under the Centre's new Agnipath scheme.

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the posts through the official website of the Indian Navy on joininidiannavy.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, the Indian Navy aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies including a maximum of 40 females only.

Check simple steps to apply for Agniveer (MR) posts:

Step 1: Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Search and go to ‘Register’; then complete the registration of the profile

Step 3: Apply for the course, fill out the application form and upload all the documents

Step 4: To proceed further, pay the required fee (if any) and submit

Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the same for future need

Before applying for the posts of Agniveer, candidates should read the official notice available on the website.

Find the official notice here.

Details on eligibility criteria and selection process

Age Limit: Those applying for Agniveer (MR) posts should be born between 1 December 1999 to 31 May 2005 (both dates are inclusive).

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed their matriculation examination from the Boards of School Education that is recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the aggregate percentage obtained in the qualifying examination (Class 10). Following this, shortlisted candidates will be issued a call-up letter for a written examination and physical proficiency test (PFT).

Aspirants should note that the Aadhaar card is a mandatory document for written examination/PFT. The final merit list will be available on the website by November 2022. It will be prepared based on performance in written examination, subject to qualification in Physical Fitness Test.

