The Indian Navy will end the online registration process for Agniveer SSR/MR 01/23 entry today, 28 December. Both male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates should note that they will have to show a certificate of being ‘unmarried’ at the time of enrollment. The official notice specifies that Agniveers will not be permitted to marry during their entire four-year tenure in the Indian Navy. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 1500 vacancies, out of which 1400 posts are for the Agniveer (SSR) – 01/2023 batch and 100 for Agniveer (MR) – 01/2023 batch.

What is the educational qualification required for Agniveer vacancies?

Agniveer (MR) – 01/2023 batch: Candidates should have passed Matriculation Examination from a recognised educational institute.

Agniveer (SSR) – 01/2023 batch: An aspirant should clear 10+2 examination with Mathematics and Physics as well as at least one of these subjects:- Biology/Chemistry/ Computer Science from a recognised institute.

What is the age limit required?

An aspirant should be born between 1 May 2002 and 31 October 2005.

What are the steps to register yourself for the Agniveer batch?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and go to the link that reads, “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR AGNIVEER 01/23”.

Step 3: On the new page, register and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Fill up your details, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 5: Preview the Agniveer form and submit it.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the Agniveer application form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for Agniveer posts:

https://agniveernavy.cdac.in/

What is the application fee for Agniveer vacancies?

Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18 per cent GST.

What is the selection process?

The selection process of the Agniveer (SSR)/ (MR) – 01/2023 batch will consist of three stages including Shortlisting (CBT Mode), Written Examination, PFT and Initial Medical and Final Recruitment Medical Examination.

