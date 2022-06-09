Indian Army TGC 136: Application deadline for 40 posts ends today; check steps to apply

The TGC-136 is open to unmarried male engineering graduates only. The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Indian Army for a total of 40 vacancies. The course will commence in January next year

The deadline to apply for the 136th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-136) at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun ends today, 9 June. Applicants can register themselves till 3 pm for the post at the website- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The TGC-136 is open to unmarried male engineering graduates only. The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Indian Army for a total of 40 vacancies. The course will commence in January next year.

Steps to apply for TGC-136:

Visit the website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on the option for ‘Officers Entry Apply/Login’ on the main page.

Register on the website and login to fill the TGC-136 application.

Fill the form, make the TGC fee payment and submit.

Save a copy for future reference.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants must be in the range of 20-27 years as on 1 January 2023. Applicants must be born between 02 Jan 1996 and 01 Jan 2003, including both the dates.

In terms of educational qualifications, aspirants must have completed or must be appearing in the final year of their Engineering degree. Those who are appearing for their final year exam have to produce proof of passing the exam, as well as all their mark sheets by 1 January, 2023. They also have to produce their Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at the IMA. For more details, you can view the notice here.

Selection process:

The Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) will shortlist applications and fix cut-off marks for each stream/discipline. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview at a specified venue for a two-stage selection process.

“Call Up letter for SSB interview will be issued by respective Selection Centres through candidate’s registered e-mail id and SMS only,” according to the recruitment notice. Aspirants also have to carry all certificates in original to the interview venue.

For more details on the TGC-136 recruitment process, you can visit the official website.

