Online applications for Technical Entry Scheme (TES)-49 have been invited by the Indian Army. Unmarried male candidates who have passed the 10+2 examination in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths and took the JEE Mains 2022 examination are eligible to register.

The candidates must satisfy the eligibility conditions for the grant of Permanent Commission in the Army. They can apply for the TES-49 on the official website of at joinindianarmy.nic.in till 30 December.

The candidates must have scored a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognised education board. It should be noted that the eligibility condition for calculating the percentage of PCM of various state/central boards will depend on the marks obtained in class 12 only.

The Indian Army has announced a total of 90 vacancies. Cadets are going to be granted Permanent Commissions in the Army in the rank of Lieutenant after the successful completion of the four-year course. Candidates must be born between 2 January 2004 and not after 1 January 2007 (inclusive of both dates). It should be noted that after a candidate’s date of birth has been entered into the records, no change is going to be allowed under any circumstances.

Here are the steps that are required to apply for the Indian Army TES-49 recruitment:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of “Join Indian Army”, click on the link which reads as “Officers Entry Apply”.

Step 2: Register yourself using your required personal and contact details.

Step 3: Properly fill up the whole application form.

Step 4: Then, finally complete your application process by submitting the form.

Step 5: Download the form, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Note

Candidates must not marry until they complete the whole course. If a candidate marries during the training, then he is going to be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditures incurred on him by the government. A candidate who marries subsequent to the application date, will not be selected for the training, even if his registration is successful.

