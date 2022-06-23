The recruitment rally is being conducted by the Indian Army for several vacancies including Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk or Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, Agniveer Technical (Aviation or Ammunition Examiner), and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass

The Indian Army has issued a notification regarding the recruitment of Agniveers under the Agnipath military recruitment program. As per the notification, the application process for the Agniveer recruitment drive will start from July 2022 onwards. However, the exact date will be notified later through another notice.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification from the official website of the Indian Army which is joinindianarmy.nic.in. Online registration to the Indian Army portal is mandatory for the candidates to apply for the recruitment drive. Read the official notification here.

The recruitment rally is being conducted by the Indian Army for several vacancies including Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk or Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, Agniveer Technical (Aviation or Ammunition Examiner), and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass.

Agniveers will be recruited for a service duration of four years, including the training period under the 1950 Army Act. After the service period gets over, they will be paid with the ‘Seva Nidhi’ package and will be released to look for jobs in other sectors. They will not be provided with any pension or gratuity and will not be eligible for Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Canteen Stores Department (CSD) facilities, Ex-Serviceman status and other benefits.

Age limit:

The age limit for the candidates to enroll themselves for the Agniveer Recruitment drive is 17.5 years to 21 years in general. For the Recruiting Year 2022-23, the upper age limit is relaxed from 21 years to 23 years as a one-time measure.

Selection Process:

The selection process will only be done as per the exclusive jurisdiction of the Indian Army. Agniveers who will be enrolled as regular cadres need to serve for a further engagement period of 15 years and "will be governed by the terms and conditions of service of Junior Commissioned Officers or other Ranks in the Indian Army", as per the notice.

