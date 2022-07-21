IIT Kanpur to organise GATE 2023 in February; official notification to be out soon at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 is likely to be conducted in February 2023 and the online registration process is expected to start in September 2022

An announcement has been made regarding the registration and examination date for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. This year, GATE 2023 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

The official website for GATE 2023 is gate.iitk.ac.in. However, the website has not been activated yet. Students have to wait a bit more to access the website. Any official notification will be published on this website.

Candidates will be informed about the exact date and process for the online application in August this year. Though no exact date has been announced, the examination process will reportedly be held on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February 2023. These dates are subject to change as per the current scenario. Till now, the month of February has been fixed for the exam.

GATE is a national-level examination organised jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) including IIT-Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB) with the help of Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Like the previous years, the examination authority is expecting over two lakh candidates to register for GATE 2023. The entrance exam is a Computer-based Test (CBT) which offers admission to a Master's program or postgraduate engineering (ME/ MTech) or analysis courses at India’s top colleges such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, and more.

