IIT Kanpur has commenced the registration process for recruitment to different posts under Advt. No. 2/2022. Eligible candidates should apply for different vacancies on the official website iitk.ac.in till 9 January 2023, upto 5 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 131 vacancies.

The details of the IIT Kanpur vacancies is as follows:

Assistant Registrar [P K Kelkar Library]: 1 vacancy

Assistant Registrar: 3 vacancies

Assistant Executive Engineer: 4 vacancies

Medical Officer: 3 vacancies

Junior Engineer: 10 vacancies

Junior Technical Superintendent (DoIP): 4 vacancies

Physical Training Instructor: 2 Vacancies

Staff Nurse: 4 Vacancies

Junior Technician: 100 Vacancies

What is the age limit for different posts?

The minimum age limit for the posts is 21 years. On the other hand, the maximum age limit for the post of Physical Training Instructor, Junior Engineer, Junior Technical Superintendent (DoIP), and Staff Nurse is 35 years. The upper age limit for the posts of Assistant Registrar [P K Kelkar Library], Assistant Registrar, Assistant Executive Engineer, and Medical Officer is 45 years. The maximum age limit for the posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Technical Superintendent (DoIP), Physical Training Instructor and Staff Nurse is 35 years, whereas the upper limit for Junior Technician is of 30 years.

What are the steps to apply for the vacancies at IIT Kanpur?

Step 1: Go to the recruitment portal at oag.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the apply link against Advt. No. 2/2022 on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill up the IIT Kanpur application form, pay the application fee and preview the form.

Step 4: Submit and download the form that you have filled for a particular vacancy.

Step 5: Take a printout of the vacancy application form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for IIT Kanpur vacancies:

https://www.iitk.ac.in/new/data/recruitment/Advt_No_2_2022/Advt-2-2022-09-12-22.pdf

What is the application fee?

The application fee for Group A posts is Rs 1,000 and for SC & ST applicants, the application fee that will be charged is Rs 500.

For Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ vacancies, the application fee is Rs 700 and SC/ST/PwD and Female candidates don’t have to pay any application fees.

