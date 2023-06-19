The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023, on 18 June. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad has topped the exam while Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree, with an All India Rank of 56 is the female topper of JEE Advanced 2023. With this, six out of the top 10 rankers are from the Hyderabad zone. Overall, the IIT-Hyderabad zone has the most qualified applicants out of all the IIT zones in the nation. As many as 10,432 students from this state have passed the examination.

According to IIT Guwahati, 1,80,372 candidates appeared for the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 out of which 43,773 students have been qualified. There are 7,509 female candidates among them, compared to 36,204 male students. According to the results released this year by IIT-Guwahati, a total of 125 international applicants also enrolled for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam, of which 108 appeared and 13 got qualified.

With a score of 341/360, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy took the top spot which was followed by Ramesh Surya Theja of the Hyderabad Zone. Rishi Kalra secured the third place while Raghav Goyal stood in the fourth position.

While six of the top 10 rankers across India are from the Hyderabad zone, the other four are from Roorkee and Delhi. Hyderabad, which also had the highest number of applicants this year, was at the top of the zone-wise distribution for students who passed the exam. They were followed by Delhi (9,290), Bombay (7,957), Kharagpur (4,618), Kanpur (4,582), Roorkee (4,499), and Guwahati (2,395).

Malay Kedia, the topper of IIT JEE Mains 2023, grabbed the eighth rank in the Advanced examination. Whereas, Deshank Solanki from Delhi Zone, who was also among the toppers in Mains, passed the Advanced exam with an all-India rank of 22.

The Joint Seat Allocation 2023 registration will begin today, 19 June. JEE (Advanced) exam results are used to determine admission to the 23 IITs located throughout the nation. Every year, the Advanced exam is alternately administered by seven IITs. It is a joint counselling session for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded engineering institutes in India.

