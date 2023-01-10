IIT JAM admit card 2023 release date postponed: See revised schedule here
JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) and is going to be held in seven different subjects
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has postponed the release date for IIT Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2023 admit card. Now, the admit cards will be made available on 14 January. Before this, the hall ticket was supposed to be released on 10 January. The IIT JAM 2023 admit card can be downloaded on the official website of JAM 2023 – jam.iitg.ac.in.
The IIT JAM 2023 exam will be conducted 12 February in two sessions, forenoon and afternoon. The results will be announced on 22 March. The marks secured in the JAM 2023 exam will be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).
The CFTIs include National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), etc.
IIT JAM admit card 2023: Steps for downloading
Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of JAM 2023, click on the available link for admit card.
Step 2: Now, proceed by keying in your login credentials.
Step 3: Then, proceed by pressing the “Submit” tab.
Step 4: The hall ticket will be presented on your device’s screen.
Step 5: Go through the details mentioned in your admit card, download it, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.
IIT JAM exam 2023
JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will include 7 different subjects. The subjects are Biotechnology (BT), Physics (PH), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), and Geology (GG).
The IIT JAM exam will contain fully objective type questions. It will comprise 3 types of questions, namely:
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ),
Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and
Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.
Educational qualification
Candidates are required to have passed an undergraduate degree or should be presently studying in their final year of undergraduate programme.
Age limit
No age limit has been set for the IIT JAM exam 2023.
Note
During admission, all the admitted candidates will need to submit a Physical Fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner in the prescribed form.
