The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will today, 7 June conclude the seat booking process for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023. Candidates have time until 5 PM to make online payments for seat booking in the first admission list. The seat booking process for IIT JAM can be completed on the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in. Once candidates receive the first admission list, they have three alternatives for the seats allotted to them. Candidates have the option to select “accept and freeze” for their allocated seat, indicating their satisfaction and decision to not participate in further seat allocation rounds.

Alternatively, they can choose “accept with upgrade”, which permits them to not only accept the seat but also participate in subsequent rounds to potentially secure a better seat. The third available choice is the “reject and quit” option, allowing candidates to refuse the seat allocated to them and withdraw from the admission process.

IIT JAM Counselling 2023: Crucial dates

First admission list: 1 June

Last date to pay the fee for seat booking for first admission list: 7 June

Second admission list: 15 June

Last date to pay the fee for seat booking for second admission list: 21 June

The opening and closing of withdrawal option: 15 June to 2 July

Third admission list: 26 June

Last date to pay the seat booking fee for third admission list: 29 June

Fourth and final admission list: 7 July

Last date to pay the seat booking fee for fourth admission list: 10 July

Closure of admission via JAM 2023: To be notified

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download and book your seat based on the IIT JAM 2023 admission list:

Step 1: Open your web browser and visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Once on the homepage, locate and click on the link provided for the first admission list.

Step 3: The IIT JAM 2023 first admission list will then be shown on your screen.

Step 4: Download the admission list PDF and save it to your device for future reference.

Step 5: Proceed to the login section on the website, and log in using your credentials.

Step 6: Navigate to the seat booking option, then select and confirm your seat booking.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.