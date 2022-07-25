IIT JAM 2023 notification released, check details here

Candidates may appear for either one or two subjects for JAM. The question paper will contain objective-type questions in the form of Multiple Select Questions - MSQ Multiple-Choice Questions - MCQ, and Numerical Answer Type - NAT questions

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has issued the notification for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2023). Those interested and eligible will be able to apply for the exam from 7 September onwards on the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) that will be held in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Physics (PH), Mathematics (MA). JAM 2023 marks are likely to be used by about 30 Centrally Funded Technical Institutes including NITs, DIAT, IIEST, IISc, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for more than 2300 seats.

The last date to submit the form is 11 October and the JAM examination will be held on 12 February in two sessions via a Computer Based Test (CBT). The result is scheduled to be declared on 22 March 2023.

Candidates may appear for either one or two subjects for JAM. The question paper will contain objective type questions in the form of Multiple Select Questions - MSQ Multiple-Choice Questions - MCQ, and Numerical Answer Type - NAT questions.

The exams will be held for a duration of 3 hours where students will need to answer multiple choice.

The number of topics for which the aspirants can apply is two. IIT JAM applications will be accepted by 11 October 2022 while the results will be officially announced by 22 March 2023. The online counselling process for JAM eligible students is scheduled to be held between 11 and 25 April 2022.

The competent body to conduct the JAM examination for admission to the academic year 2023–2024 is IIT Guwahati. At 21 IITs and IISc Bangalore, JAM is organised for admission to MSc, joint PhD and other courses. The test will be organised for 3,000 direct admission spots in different postgraduate programmes at the IITs.

