The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has issued the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2023 admit card. Candidates who registered for the entrance test can download the JAM 2023 hall ticket by visiting the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in. To access the IIT JAM admit card, candidates will have to submit their e-mail ID or enrollment ID (sent during registration) and JOAPS password on the portal. According to the schedule, the JAM 2023 exam will be held on 12 February this year. The computer-based test will be conducted in seven different subjects- Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Biotechnology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics.

The result of the Joint Admission test for Masters will be announced on 22 March 2023. Once the results are declared, IIT Guwahati will begin the online application process for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and PhD programmes at IISc. The admission process will begin on 11 April 2023 and end on 25 April 2023.

Here’s how to download the IIT JAM admit card 2023:

Step 1: Go to IIT JAM’s official website at jam.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: On the main site, click on the link provided for the ‘JAM 2023 admit card’

Step 3: As the new page opens, log in using your JAM enrollment number and date of birth

Step 4: The IIT JAM hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the admit card for examination purposes

Find the direct link to download here.

Step 6: Take a printout of the JAM hall ticket for future use

Candidates who appear and pass the JAM 2023, their scores will be used for direct admission to more than 3,000 seats in several postgraduate programmes at IITs. More details are available on IIT JAM official page, and applicants must keep a regular check on it.

