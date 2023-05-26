A number of remarkable success stories emerged after the recent announcement of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 results. One such story is that of 25-year-old Robin Bansal from a lesser-known town in Rajasthan’s Sangrur district. Bansal’s journey is characterised by courage, determination, and unwavering perseverance. Hailing from Lehra, he recently accomplished a remarkable feat by securing an All-India Rank of 135 in the challenging UPSC examination, the results of which were unveiled a few days ago. Bansal’s aspirations now revolve around joining the Indian Police Services and serving as a respected IPS officer.

Offering guidance to fellow UPSC aspirants, he emphasises the importance of self-awareness regarding one’s strengths and weaknesses when devising a strategy to conquer the UPSC exam. Although cracking the UPSE CSE was not the only path to success for Bansal, it was the one he ardently aspired to achieve.

With an Economics lecturer as his father and a homemaker as his mother, the young man triumphed in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and secured admission to the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Following the completion of his BTech degree, Bansal secured an impressive salary of Rs 36 lakh per annum from a private company.

Nevertheless, Bansal’s ultimate goal was not centred around corporate achievement. Instead, he yearned to serve the public. Despite the assurance of a salary package that was bound to exceed Rs 36 lakh per annum, Bansal made the decision to resign from his lucrative job after just one year and fully immerse himself in his UPSC CSE preparations.

His initial attempt in 2019 ended in failure, and he faced two more unsuccessful attempts in 2020 and 2021. However, the year 2022 brought a significant change for Bansal, as he expressed unwavering confidence in his preparation. He finally secured an All-India Rank of 135 in the UPSC examination.

Although Bansal initially sought assistance from coaching centres, he ultimately relied on self-study, which he believes played a pivotal role in his journey.

Rank 1, 2, and 3 in the UPSC examination have been attained by Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, and Uma Harathi N, respectively. In total, 933 candidates have been recommended for appointments to different government services.

