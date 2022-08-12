Those who appeared for IAT exam can download their scorecard from the official web portal at iiseradmission.in.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has announced the IAT 2022 result on 12 August.

The result was announced at 12 noon. Candidates can check their IAT 2022 result on the official website at iiseradmission.in.

The result link is now active online.

To download the result, the candidates will be required to enter their details including their roll number, password and other details.

Post the result, only those applicants who have passed the IAT examination will be asked to participate in the counselling process. Only the roll numbers of the students who have qualified have been included in the IISER Result.

Candidates must carefully note all of the result’s information. They may contact the appropriate authority in case there is inconsistency.

Candidates will be able to check their information on the application form, the scores they received, their roll number, registration number, along with other details.

What are the steps to check the IISER results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at iiseradmission.in.

Step 2: The IAT result link will be there on the homepage.

Step 3: The result page will consist of the roll numbers of the qualified students only.

Step 4: Check if your roll number is there on the list.

Step 5: If your roll number is there on the list, then you have cleared the exam.

Step 6: After checking the result, print your result for further use.

Check the IAT results here:

https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2245/76580/login.html

JEE Advanced, KVPY, and IISER Aptitude Test scores help to determine admission to IISER universities.

The website will publish offer approval letters through different channels.

The IISER admissions procedure for 2022 will start this month for SCB, JEE Advanced and KVPY and will depend on the channel chosen by students.

JEE Advanced and KVPY scores will decide about 50 percent of the seats, and aptitude test results will decide about the remaining seats.

The IISER Aptitude Test was held on 3 July 2022 and the answer key was published on 27 July.

The first round of admission offers would start in the last week of August.

