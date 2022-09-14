IIM CAT 2022 registration ends today, check steps to apply

The online registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will close on 14 September by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). Candidates can submit their application at iimcat.ac.in until 5 pm

The online registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be closed today, 14 September by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). Candidates who are interested can submit their application form through the official website of IIM at iimcat.ac.in until 5 pm. “Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process,” reads the notification. As per the schedule, the CAT 2022 exams will be held on 27 November in three sessions. Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets for the CAT on 27 October from 5 pm to 27 November 2022. The registration process for the Common Admission Test began on 3 August.

Check how to register for the CAT 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘New Candidate Registration’ link and click on it.

Step 3: Candidates have to register themselves to create a valid User ID and Password.

Step 4: Then, login and fill out the CAT application form, also upload the documents as asked.

Step 5: Pay an application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Finally, download the IIM CAT form and keep a printout of the same for future use.

Direct link.

IIM CAT 2022 official notice.

Candidates from the SC, ST and PwD category have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,150. Whereas, other category candidates need to pay Rs 2,300. It is to be noted that the IIM put up a short video explaining the registration process to students for better clarity. Once the registration process ends, candidates will be able to edit their photograph, signature, and test city preference in the application form (only if required).

The CAT 2022 exam is for students seeking admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. For more details, read the official notification as well as keep checking the website on a regular basis.

