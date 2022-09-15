IIM CAT 2022 registration deadline extended till 21 September, here’s how to apply

Students who are seeking to take admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes will now get another week to register themselves for the Common Admission Test

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. As per the revised date, the CAT 2022 registration window will be open till 21 September. Previously, it was scheduled to close on 14 September. Candidates who are interested can register for the CAT exam at the official website of IIM at iimcat.ac.in. “CAT 2022 Registration Deadline extended to September 21, 2022 [up to] 5.00 PM,” a notice on the website reads. Students who are seeking to take admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes will now get another week to register themselves for the Common Admission Test.

It is to be noted that candidates who are registering online are advised to upload certain documents such as scanned copies of signatures, caste certificates and passport-size photographs on the portal. In order of preference, candidates can select up to six test cities in the CAT 2022 online form. From this year onwards, students will be able to select Manipur’s capital city Imphal as an exam centre for CAT 2022. The admit card for the CAT 2022 exam will be released on 27 October 2022.

Here’s how to apply for the IIM CAT 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘New Candidate Registration’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will have to register themselves, by creating a user ID and password. Then, login.

Step 4: To proceed further, they will have to fill the application form.

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents, pay the fee and click on submit.

Step 6: Save and download the IIM CAT 2022 registration form for future purposes.

Candidates from the SC/ST/PwD category will pay Rs 1,150 as a registration fee. While those from other categories have to pay Rs 2,300 for the same.

As per the schedule, the CAT 2022 exam will be held on 27 November in computer-based mode. It will be held in three sessions across centres in 150 cities. The Common Admission Test will be for a duration of two hours. The exam is being conducted for students seeking admission to various management courses at the Institutes.

