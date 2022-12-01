IIM CAT 2022: Answer key released at iimcat.ac.in; raise objections by 4 December
CAT 2022 exam was conducted on 27 November in three shifts. Those who are unhappy with the IIM CAT answer key 2022 can raise objections by 4 December up to 5 pm
The provisional answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 has been released by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) on Thursday, 1 December. Candidates can check it on the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
The response sheet and objection form have also been released by IIM.
“Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11:00 am on 1st December, 2022, till 5:00 pm on 4th December 2022,” read the notification.
This year, around 2.22 lakh applicants appeared for the CAT 2022 exam. The overall attendance was approximately 87 per cent.
Candidates who are not satisfied with the IIM CAT answer key can raise objections, if any. The CAT 2022 final answer key and result are expected to be released in the second week of January 2023.
According to the official notice, out of the total number of candidates, 65 per cent were male applicants, 35 per cent were female aspirants, and four candidates were transgender.
The CAT 2022 exam was conducted on 27 November in a computer-based mode for students seeking admission to postgraduate management courses at IIMs. It was held in three shifts at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in India.
Check the official notice here: https://cdn.digialm.com//per/g01/pub/756/ASM/WebPortal/19/PDF/CAT_2022_Media_Release_01_Dec_2022.pdf
Steps to download IIM CAT answer key 2022
Step 1: Go to IIM CAT’s official website at iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Search and click on “Registered Candidate Login” on the main page
Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates need to submit their user id and password
Step 4: The IIM CAT Answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check, save and download the answer key
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the IIM CAT answer key for future needs.
Find the direct link to IIM CAT answer key 2022: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/77650/login.html
For more details, you can visit the IIM CAT website.
