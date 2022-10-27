IIM CAT 2022 admit card to release today, check time and steps to download

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card today, 27 October 2022. Candidates who registered for the IIM CAT exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website at iimcat.ac.in when released. According to the official schedule, the IIM CAT Hall ticket will be released in the evening. It will be available for download from 5 pm onwards. Students can download the CAT 2022 admit card by login in using their User ID and Password on the portal. Candidates will be able to download the IIM CAT admit cards from 27 October to 27 November 2022.

Once it is released, candidates are advised to take a printout of the CAT admit card and carry it to their respective exam centres. Those who fail to bring their admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Check how to download the IIM CAT 2022 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the IIM CAT official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for IIM CAT 2022 admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates need to enter their application number, date of birth, and other credentials.

Step 4: The IIM CAT 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save, download and keep a printout of the CAT 2022 admit card for future use.

As per the schedule, the common admission test will be held in a computer-based mode on 27 November. The duration of the CAT is 120 minutes. The exam is held for students seeking admission to various management programmes at IIMs. It will be conducted in centres spread across 150 test cities. Candidates should carefully read the admit card as the test cities and centres will be mentioned on it.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of IIM CAT for more updates and information.

