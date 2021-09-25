IIM CAT 2021: Application edit window now open at iimcat.ac.in; check details here

The registration window is open only for those candidates who have already submitted their application forms for IIM CAT 2021 after paying the fee

The Indian Institute of Management Common Admission Test (IIM CAT) 2021 application correction window is now open. The registered candidates, who want to edit or make changes to their application forms, can do so by visiting the official website, https://iimcat.ac.in, till 5 pm on 27 September.

Check simple steps to make corrections in the IIM CAT 2021 form here:

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the 'Login' option for already registered applicants

Step 3: As the new page opens, log in on the portal by entering the required credentials

Step 4: Now, make the required modifications in the IIM CAT 2021 application

Step 5: Lastly, save the changes and submit the edited form. Save a copy of the form

Candidates have the access to update or change their photo, test city preference, and signature in the CAT 2021 registration form. For the unversed, Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) has been added as an option for the CAT 2021 exam.

Other important details like name, date of birth, email address, and mobile numbers cannot be edited now.

Once the application edit window closes, the institute will release the admit cards on 27 October. On the other hand, the exam is scheduled to be held on 28 November.

Over 2.30 lakh students have reportedly registered themselves for the CAT this year. The entrance test is all set to be conducted at over 400 test centres across 159 cities in three shifts.

A management entrance exam, CAT is held for MBA/ PGDM admissions in various colleges and universities like IITs, IIMs, MDI, IMT among others all over the country.