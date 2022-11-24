The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the online registration process for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2023 entrance exam today, 24 November. As per the schedule, the online application form submission process will close at 5 pm, while the fee payment process will continue till 11:50 pm. Candidates can apply for the NTA IIFT MBA exam on the official website at iift.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date to register for the IIFT registration was 14 November but it later got extended for another 10 days. Candidates who have completed their registration process and want to make corrections to their application form can do so in the coming days. The correction window will open from 26 to 30 November 2022.

The IIFT entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 18 December 2022. The admit card for the same will be released days before the exam. The IIFT 2023 exam will be held in a computer-based test mode for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon. Reports suggest that this year there are around 80,000 candidates who are expected to appear for the IIFT MBA exam 2023.

Check how to apply for the IIFT MBA 2023 Exam:

Step 1: Go to NTA IIFT’s main page at iift.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link provided for ‘IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration’ on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the details asked for on the portal.

Step 4: Fill up the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 5: Then pay the essential application and examination fee, and submit the form.

Step 6: Save, download and keep a printout of the IIFT MBA 2023-25 confirmation page for future reference.

Check the direct link to apply:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFYeQaKV8noh8+mQMzLCioecVJXX12NrhbhBkm3RZTct/

For the unversed, the MBA (International Business) is a flagship course of IIFT that is offered at its campuses in Kolkata and New Delhi. Students seeking admission for this course have to appear and qualify for the entrance test held by the agency. Apart from the entrance test, further rounds for admission are conducted by IIFT to select eligible candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.