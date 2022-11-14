IIFT MBA 2023: NTA to close registration process today, direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA International Business (IB) 2023 today, 14 November. Students can register themselves on the official web portal. Aspirants need to be aware that the correction in application form on the web portal will be allowed from 16 to 20 November 2022. The examination will be held on 18 December from 10 am to 12 noon. In order to be eligible to apply, the candidates must have a recognised bachelor’s degree in any stream with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Reserved category candidates need 45 per cent marks for eligibility.

What are the steps to apply for IIFT MBA (IB) 2023?

Visit the official web portal

Go to the ‘IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration’ tab on the homepage

Click on the new registration link and read the instructions given on the screen

Create a new user ID and password by filling in your basic details

Re-login using your credentials and fill in the application form as required.

Check the details filled in the application form and proceed to upload the scanned images of your documents.

Pay the IIFT MBA application fee and submit the application form.

Download the IIFT MBA 2023 application form PDF and print it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to fill up the IIFT MBA application form.

What is the fee for filling up the IIFT MBA (IB) 2023 registration form?

The aspirants will have to pay a registration fee. The fee for the candidates belonging to General category stands at Rs 2500. For those belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Transgender categories, the fee is Rs 1250. Candidates have to pay the IIFT registration 2023 application fee in online mode through credit/ debit card or net banking.

