The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA examination 2023 city slip on Wednesday, 14 December. Candidates who registered for the IIFT MBA 2023 examination can check and download their exam city slips from the official website at iift.nta.nic.in. To access the exam city slip, students will have to log in using their credentials like application number, date of birth, and security pin. According to the official schedule, the IIFT MBA exam 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, 18 December 2022. Candidates should keep in mind that the IIFT MBA exam city slip is not the admit card. The IIFT MBA 2023 advance intimation slip informs students about the allotment of the exam city.

The IIFT MBA 2023 admit card is also expected to be released soon. Candidates will be given admission for the session 2023 to 2025 on the basis of their performance or scores in the IIFT MBA entrance test. To download the IIFT MBA 2023 exam city slip, candidates can refer to the simple step-by-step process given below.

Check how to download the IIFT MBA Exam City Slip 2023:

Step 1: Go to iift.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for Advance City Information Slip for IIFT(MBA) 2023-25 on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates need to key in their IIFT MBA Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Code.

Step 4: The IIFT MBA Exam 2023 city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, download and save the IIFT MBA 2023 advance intimation slip.

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for further references.

Here’s the direct link to download IIFT Exam City Slip:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/downloadadmitcard/frmAuthforCity.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFYeQaKV8noh8+mQMzLCioecVJXX12NrhbhBkm3RZTct/

The agency is conducting the IIFT MBA 2023 entrance exam for candidates seeking admission to IIFT MBA (International Business) Programme. For more details and updates, students should keep a regular check on the official website of NTA.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.