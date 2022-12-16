IIFT MBA 2023: NTA releases admit card, check steps to download

The National Testing Agency has released the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) admit card 2023 today, 16 December on the official web portal at iift.nta.nic.in. Candidates can access and download the IIFT admit card by logging in to the official web portal by filling in their application number, date of birth and security pin. The IIFT MBA (IB) 2023 examination will be organised as a computer-based test (CBT) mode and is scheduled to take place on 18 December 2022. The examination will be conducted for two hours in the morning session from 10 am to 12 pm.

What are the steps to download IIFT MBA Admit Card 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the agency at nta.iift.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘Admit Card for IIFT (MBA) 2023-25 on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill your IIFT login credentials including the application number and date of birth in the space given.

Step 4: Submit details and the IIFT MBA admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the IIFT hall ticket PDF and take its print out for further reference.

Here is the direct link to download the IIFT MBA admit card.

The IIFT MBA question paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs) that will consist of Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Analysis, and Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation along with Logical Reasoning and General Awareness.

Candidates should keep a check on the official website for latest updates related to the IIFT (MBA) exam.

