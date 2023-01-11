The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection-raising facility against the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2023 answer key today, 11 January. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the IIFT MBA 2023 provisional answer key on the official page at iift.nta.ac.in. While raising objections against the IIFT MBA answer key, students will have to pay Rs 200 for each question. They will also have to submit their challenges along with supporting documents or proof. Once the objection-raising facility closes, the exam authorities will review the challenges. Following this, NTA will release the IIFT MBA 2023 final answer key and result on the main site.

Check the steps to challenge the NTA IIFT (MBA) 2023 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA IIFT at iift.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and select the “Answer Key Challenge IIFT-2023” link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login details such as the application number and password or the application number and date of birth (as per choice).

Step 4: The IIFT MBA 2023 answer key and responses sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Then submit the challenges against the IIFT MBA provisional answer key by paying the necessary fee along with supporting documents.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a copy of the printout for future use.

Find the direct link here.

The IIFT MBA exam was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode on 18 December 2022. More than 35,000 candidates appeared for the MBA exam conducted at various examination cities. Students who qualify the IIFT MBA 2023 exam will have to appear for a group discussion round and personal interview round for the final MBA selection in the International Business Programme.

For more details, keep checking the main site of NTA IIFT MBA on a regular basis.

