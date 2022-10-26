IGNOU TEE December 2022 revised schedule released, check notice here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised tentative date sheet of the December Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates who have registered for the TEE 2022 exams can check the revised schedule by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. “This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for December 2022 Term-end Examination has been opened,” reads the notification. In the latest date sheet, the examination dates for some of the subjects have been revised. As per the schedule, the Term End Examination will begin on 2 December and conclude on 5 January 2023.

Here’s how to check the IGNOU TEE December Date Sheet 2022:

Step 1: Visit IGNOU’s official site at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “Tentative Datesheet for December 2022 Term End Examination”.

Step 3: A PDF file of the IGNOU TEE Date sheet will open.

Step 4: Candidates must check the examination date via the course code.

Step 5: Save and download the IGNOU TEE date sheet.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the IGNOU TEE December Date Sheet 2022 for future use.

The TEE exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift (morning) will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The second shift (afternoon) is scheduled to take place from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates should note that the timetable for the TEE comprises the dates for exams to be held in different groups that is from Group 1 to 6.

Along with the revised date sheet, IGNOU has also opened the portal for online submission of exam forms for December TEE 2022. Students who notice any discrepancy in the date sheet, if any, can write to the concerned authority at – datesheet@ignou.ac.in.

The deadline to apply for the December TEE 2022 is 31 October without a late fee. For more details, candidates must check the official website on a regular basis.

