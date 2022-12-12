IGNOU TEE 2022: Practical exam date sheet released, check schedule here
The IGNOU practical exams will first start for candidates who are pursuing Master of Science (Mathematics with Application in Computer Science)
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Term End Examination 2022 date sheet has been issued for the practical examinations. According to the IGNOU TEE Practical exam date sheet, the examination will start on 14 January and will be conducted till 28 January. The IGNOU practical exams will happen in two sessions. The morning session will commence at 10 am, while the timing of the afternoon shift practical exam will vary. Candidates can check the IGNOU practical exam December 2022 dates on the official web portal at ignou.ac.in. The practical exams will first start for candidates who are pursuing Master of Science (Mathematics with Application in Computer Science) (MSCMACS), followed by candidates from other courses:
What are the steps to check the IGNOU 2022 Date Sheet?
Step 1: Go to IGNOU’s official web portal at ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Date Sheet for Practical Examination December 2022 Term End Examination”
Step 3: The IGNOU TEE Date sheet PDF will appear on the screen
Step 4: Check the practical exam dates and download the PDF
Step 5: Take a printout of the IGNOU practical exam date sheet for future reference
Here is the direct link to download the IGNOU TEE Date Sheet.
The IGNOU December TEE exams started on 2 December and are scheduled to end on 9 January 2023. The IGNOU December TEE examination will happen in two shifts- from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
MHT CET 5 year LLB 2022 Counselling: Institute level merit list out, check details
Candidates must note that the reporting to the respective colleges begins today so one should carry the required documents along with the fee payment
Karnataka 2nd PUC final exam 2023 schedule out, exam to begin from 9 March
As per the schedule, the 2nd PUC 2023 examination will be held from 9 to 29 March 2023. The second PUC exam will begin with Kannada and Arabic papers. While Sociology, Electronics, and Computer Science are the last exams on the list
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC to release stray vacancy round seat allotment result today
Candidates will have to download the seat allotment letter by logging in with their NEET roll number and password on the official MCC page