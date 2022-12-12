Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Term End Examination 2022 date sheet has been issued for the practical examinations. According to the IGNOU TEE Practical exam date sheet, the examination will start on 14 January and will be conducted till 28 January. The IGNOU practical exams will happen in two sessions. The morning session will commence at 10 am, while the timing of the afternoon shift practical exam will vary. Candidates can check the IGNOU practical exam December 2022 dates on the official web portal at ignou.ac.in. The practical exams will first start for candidates who are pursuing Master of Science (Mathematics with Application in Computer Science) (MSCMACS), followed by candidates from other courses:

What are the steps to check the IGNOU 2022 Date Sheet?

Step 1: Go to IGNOU’s official web portal at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Date Sheet for Practical Examination December 2022 Term End Examination”

Step 3: The IGNOU TEE Date sheet PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the practical exam dates and download the PDF

Step 5: Take a printout of the IGNOU practical exam date sheet for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the IGNOU TEE Date Sheet.

The IGNOU December TEE exams started on 2 December and are scheduled to end on 9 January 2023. The IGNOU December TEE examination will happen in two shifts- from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

