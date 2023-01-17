IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet released, here's how to download

Indira Gandhi National Open University has issued IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet. Candidates can check the datesheet through the official website of IGNOU. As per the official date sheet released, exams will start on 23 January 2023 and end on 10 February 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts, the morning shift is from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2 pm to 5 pm. The last date to apply for June 2022 TEE for online courses is till 20 January 2023, 6 pm. Candidates should note that the actual duration of each exam will be specified on the Question Paper as per the statement on the date sheet.

What are the steps to download the IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet?

Visit the web portal of IGNOU.

Then, go to the link that reads “Online programme date sheet for June 2022 Term End Examination”.

The IGNOU date sheet will then appear on your computer/mobile screen.

Download the IGNOU date sheet and take a printout if needed.

Here is the direct link to check the IGNOU date sheet.

IGNOU offers a wide range of courses for students from Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Doctoral Programs, PG Diploma, Diploma, Master of Philosophy, PG Diploma and Advanced, Diploma, PG Diploma and Advanced Certificate and Certificate programmes.

For the latest updates regarding June TEE, candidates should check the website of IGNOU.

