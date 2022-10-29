IGNOU July Admissions 2022: Registration process for UG and PG courses extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application date for IGNOU July Admissions 2022. As per the revised date, the registration process for fresh admission for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes has been extended till 31 October 2022. The extension of the date has been applied for both online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) modes. “JULY 2022 ADMISSION CYCLE – LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION (Except Certificate and semester-based Programmes) – 31st October 2022,” reads the notice. Candidates should note that admission for certificate and semester-based courses is currently closed for the July 2022 admission cycle.

Previously, the deadline to submit the registration form for these programmes was 27 October 2022 but it later got extended by four days. Candidates can apply on the official website of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Check how to apply for the IGNOU July Admissions 2022:

Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Search and click on the link that reads – ‘Click here for new registration’.

On the new page, candidates have to enter the login details.

Then, fill up the registration form by providing information like name, email address, mobile number, and others. Also, upload the necessary documents.

Once the process is done, click on submit. The application form will be submitted.

Save and download the IGNOU July Admissions 2022 form.

Keep a hard copy of the IGNOU July Admissions 2022 registration form for further use.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the ODL program.

Check the direct link to apply for the online program.

Before applying for the IGNOU July Admissions 2022, applicants must have a set of documents that need to be scanned and kept. The documents include a passport-size photograph (less than 100 KB), the signature of the candidate (less than 100 KB), an age proof certificate (less than 200 KB), a copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB), a copy of experience certificate (if required) (less than 200 KB), copy of category certificate (less than 200 KB), and copy of BPL certificate, (only if required- less than 200 KB).

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of IGNOU on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.