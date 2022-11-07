The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the online registration process for July session 2022 admission today, 7 November. Candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes can apply for the IGNOU July 2022 session on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The registration link for IGNOU July admission 2022 is currently active for both online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode, except for certificate and semester-based programmes. While registering for the IGNOU online programmes, candidates will have to upload scanned images of relevant educational qualifications, photograph, signature, age proof, category certificate (if any), copy of experience certificate, and copy of BPL certificate (if any).

Previously, the last date for online registration for the July 2022 admission session was 31 October 2022. Then, it got extended till 7 November 2022. This year, IGNOU has extended the application deadline for July admission 2022 multiple times. Along with the July Admission, the university has extended the IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 registration. As per the revised dates, the deadline for the IGNOU December TEE is 10 November 2022.

Here are a few steps on how to register for IGNOU July Admission 2022:

Visit the official site of IGNOU.

Search and click on “Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 7th November 2022.”

As the new page opens, candidates will have to log in using the correct details. Once the online application is filled out correctly submit the form as asked.

Save and download the IGNOU July session Admission 2022 form.

form. Keep a printout of the IGNOU July Admission 2022 for further reference.

Here is the direct link.

The December TEE 2022 assignment/project submission deadline for Open/Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes has been extended till 30 November this year.

