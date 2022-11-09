The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for July session 2022 admission registration to 11 November 2022. The online application deadline has been extended for all students seeking admission to the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in online and ODL modes, except for the certificate and semester-based programmes.

Candidates can apply for the IGNOU July 2022 session by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Previously, the application process was to end on 7 November but it got extended to 11 November.

While applying for IGNOU’s online programmes, candidates are advised to upload scanned photos of relevant educational qualifications, signature, age proof, category certificate (if applicable), a photograph of the applicant, a copy of a BPL certificate (if needed), and a copy of their experience certificate. Before applying for the UG and PG programmes, candidates must download the IGNOU prospectus and carefully read the rules of the university.

Steps on how to apply for IGNOU July Admission 2022:

-Visit IGNOU’s official website at http://ignou.ac.in/

-Click on the link that reads- “Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 11th November 2022.”

– Log in to the IGNOU portal using your correct credentials. Fill up the online application form as asked and submit it.

-Save, download and take a hard copy of the IGNOU July session Admission 2022 form for further use.

Find the direct link here: http://ignou.ac.in/ignou/bulletinboard/news/latest/detail/Fresh_Admission_for_PG_and_UG_Programme_both_for_Online_and_ODL_mode__except_certificate_and_semester-based_Programme_has_been_extended_till_11th_November_2022-853

It is to be noted that the last date to apply for the IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 is 10 November till 11:59 pm (without a late fee). Furthermore, the December TEE 2022 assignment submission deadline has been extended to 30 November this year.

For more details or updates, students must keep a check on the official website of IGNOU.

