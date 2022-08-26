IGNOU July 2022 session: Registration deadline extended, check details

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration deadline for the July 2022 Session. The registration process will now conclude on 9 September as per the recent update by the University

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has revised the re-registration deadline for the July 2022 Session. The registration process will now conclude on 9 September, as per the recent update by the University. The candidates who have not submitted their applications yet will be able to do so on the official website at ignou.ac.in. The earlier deadlines were 12 and 25 August. The information about the new deadline was conveyed through a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the university. Aspirants need to be aware that applications submitted post deadline will not be considered. The re-registration is for those who want to take admission for the next semester or academic year.

Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till .9th September 2022.https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 26, 2022

The steps which the registered candidates are required to follow are mentioned below for your reference:

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the Register Online tab, click on re-registration.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Read all the instructions given there.

Step 5: Click on the check box against, “I have read and understood the instructions given above.”

Step 6: If you already have an account on the portal, login using your credentials. Click on new registration to create your account.

Step 7: You may now fill the registration form with all your details and upload all the documents required.

Step 8: Pay the application fee and submit your IGNOU application form. A print out of it can also be taken for future reference.

Here is the direct link to register yourself for the July session

Candidates are advised to apply on time so as to avoid any last minute delays.

Earlier, The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU had officially declared the IGNOU TEE June result for all the candidates. The result is available online and the students who appeared in the exam can download their score cards by visiting the official website.

